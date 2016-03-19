Simplify how you work

Secure collaboration with anyone, anywhere, on any device

Get started Contact us
Box

Trusted by the world's leading organizations

BroadcomBroadcom
Morgan StanleyMorgan Stanley
GEGE
AstraZenecaAstra Zeneca
IntuitIntuit
AllstateAllstate

Get your first look at the All-New Box

We're excited to bring you a revamped UI and new features like Collections, Annotations, and a streamlined Zoom integration. With the All-New Box, you unleash your best work — on both an individual and team level.

Watch video

Frictionless security

Protecting your sensitive files in the cloud is a top priority. That's why we developed advanced security controls, intelligent threat detection, and complete information governance. But we know your needs don't stop there. Strict data privacy? Check. Data residency? Check. Industry compliance? Check.

Learn moreWatch webinar

Seamless collaboration

Your business depends on collaboration between lots of people, from teammates to customers to partners and vendors. Get everyone on the same page with one place to work together easily on your most important content. After all, you should be sharing files, not frustration. And you should have the peace of mind that it's all secure.

Learn moreWatch webinar

Simplified workflow

Working on manual, cumbersome processes wastes hours each day. So we let anyone automate the repeatable workflows that are key to your business, like HR onboarding and contract and digital-asset management. Workflows start to move faster. You have more time to do what matters most. It's a win-win situation.

Learn moreWatch webinar

Best-of-breed app integrations

A best-of-breed tech stack gets even better with Box as the secure content layer. We have integrations with more than 1,500 of your favorite apps — that's over 1,500 ways to transform how work gets done.

Learn moreWatch webinar
Best of breed integrations
GE

Moving to a cloud technology like Box allows us to centralize all of our content and provides more efficiency, speed, and simplicity for our employees.

 

 

– Jamie Miller, CFO

Read customer storyMore customer stories
FICO

At FICO, we want to maximize on our global talent and provide them with the tools to do their jobs better together. Box is helping us connect the dots from region to region and from device to device.

 

 

– Tony McGivern, CIO

Read customer storyMore customer stories
AstraZeneca

Box has become the industry standard in this space and we’ve chosen it to continue our drive toward efficiency, security, and simplicity for all our employees.

 

 

– David Smoley, CIO

Read customer storyMore customer stories

Ready to simplify how you work?

Get started Contact us